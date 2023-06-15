Mosquito trap in Jarrell tests positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito trap in Jarrell has tested positive for West Nile virus, says the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).

The trap sample was collected near the community pool on Sonterra Boulevard in the Sonterra community and tested positive through lab results received June 15 from the Texas DSHS lab.

Expanded trapping in the area will begin Friday, June 16 and signage will be posted, says WCCHD.

This is the second positive trap reported this year in Williamson County. Last year, there were four positive mosquito trap samples and one human case of West Nile virus in the county.

Symptoms of infection may include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Skin rash on the trunk of the body

Swollen lymph nodes

Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include:

Stiffness

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Vision loss

Paralysis

Death, in rare cases

Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property.

What can you do?

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

For more information, visit the WCCHD website or visit the Texas DSHS West Nile website.