Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile in Cedar Park

A mosquito trap collected in Cedar Park has tested positive for West Nile virus, says the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).

The trap sample was collected from a trap site near West Whitestone Boulevard (RM 1431) and West New Hope Drive. The positive test was then indicated in lab results received Dec. 2 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

WCCHD says this is the first time this season a sample from this location has tested positive. The last date a positive sample was collected in Cedar Park was in October at a different location.

The city says the trap testing is part of its participation in the WCCHD Integrated Vector Management program.

In 2021, there have been 12 mosquito trap samples that have returned as positive for West Nile in other parts of the county, but no human cases have been reported in the county this year.

Symptoms of infection may include:

fever

headache

body aches

skin rash on the trunk of the body

swollen lymph nodes

Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms which may include:

stiffness

disorientation

coma

tremors

vision loss

paralysis

death in rare cases

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November, says the city. During this period, WCCHD monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses.

What you can do

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus, says the city.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas DSHS West Nile website.

