Study: Mosquitoes could aid in treatments of life-threatening viruses, possibly COVID-19

article

A new study revealed that a protein found in mosquitoes could help in treatments in some life-threatening viruses like West Nile and Zika and possibly COVID-19.

The National Institutes of Health released its report Wednesday and said the findings could lead to help for millions of affected people worldwide.

RELATED: COVID-19 pill effective in preliminary testing may be 'holy grail' of pandemic, doctor says

Scientists said the mosquito protein AEG12 weakens certain viruses by breaking down its protective covering. However, it is ineffective against other viruses that aren’t enveloped in a protective covering such as pink eye and bladder infections.

Researchers added that the protein could be effective against fighting the coronavirus, but more research and bioengineering are needed.

Advertisement

RELATED: FDA approves Gilead Science's remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only fully approved Remdesivir, an antiviral agent, for COVID-19 treatment. It is recommended for patients in a hospital who require supplemental oxygen. In addition, the agency has granted emergency use authorization for nine other COVID-19 treatments. The agency said more than 430 COVID-19 treatment trials are underway, and nearly 600 drugs are currently in the development and planning stages.