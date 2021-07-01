Mosquito traps near Murphy Park test positive for West Nile virus

The City of Taylor says two separate mosquito trap samples near Murphy Park have tested positive for the West Nile virus. This is the first occurrence of a positive sample at this location.

Due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the City of Taylor has coordinated for truck-mounted spraying to occur in a 1-mile vicinity of the positive sample for the next two nights, July 2 and 3. All 4th of July activities that are scheduled to take place in Murphy Park over the weekend will proceed as planned, according to the city.

The chemical that will be used is a pyrethrin-based insecticide that will be applied along the street right-of-way and in public parks, weather permitting. Pyrethrin is a chemical that can be found in chrysanthemums, according to a press release from the city.

The mosquito trap samples were tested as part of Williamson County and Cities Health District’s (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program which through surveillance, control, prevention, and education, aims to prevent human infection of mosquito-borne diseases.

