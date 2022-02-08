Most COVID deaths in Austin-Travis County included chronic conditions

Health officials say that more than 1,200 deaths in Austin-Travis County over the last two years are linked to COVID-19. Officials say as of February 7, 1,282 COVID deaths have been reported. Of those who died, 95% had at least one comorbidity and more than half had two or more.

Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions. More than half had two or more. A person with a comorbidity, which can range from hypertension to asthma, has an increased risk of severe illness caused by COVID-19.

"Much of our community is at high risk for COVID-19 due to comorbidities. These patients often experience severe symptoms of the virus, which can mean longer hospital stays and death," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites studies that indicate people from racial and ethnic minority groups often develop chronic medical conditions at younger ages, leaving them more susceptible to the worst of COVID-19. In Austin-Travis County, 49.3% of COVID deaths are among people identified as Hispanic. African Americans account for 11.6%.

Officials say the vaccines and boosters continue to offer the best protection against COVID-19, especially for those who are at high risk with chronic disease. As of Monday, Feb. 7, 71% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, leaving almost a third of our population unprotected from the virus.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

To help reserve our emergency rooms for medical emergencies, people who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org. Please don’t call 9-1-1 for testing information.

