Most of Central Texas is under a 'slight risk' for severe weather tonight.

Storm timing will likely be between midnight and sunrise for the majority of the area, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Texas under a 'slight risk' for severe weather.

If we do see severe storms, the main hazards will be wind gusts near 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. An isolated tornado or two isn't out of the question.

This would be the worst-case scenario set-up. Currently, only one model is really showing this. The other models show storms weakening as they move into our region thanks to the cap, a layer of stable air aloft in the atmosphere.

We'll likely see between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain tonight.

Flash flooding isn't expected thanks to the quick-moving nature of the cold front.

