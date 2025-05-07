Mother and son graduate together from Concordia University Texas

The Brief Mother and son graduate from Concordia University Texas at same time Carolyn Kaderka had her son Jalen at 16 and put college on hold



Graduation season can be an emotional roller coaster, especially for Carolyn Kaderka and her son Jalen.

The backstory:

Carolyn was 16 years old when she had Jalen. She says after she found out she was going to be a mom, the idea of going to college was put on hold.



"I never had any intentions of going back to school. I was comfortable with my job. But just before registering, I was just like, there's no mother-son that really does this," says Carolyn.



After graduating from high school, Carolyn started working in the government sector where she’s now worked for 21 years.

While working full-time, she completed her Associate's degree from Temple College. But she knew she wanted to get her Bachelor's degree.

"When Jalen came back from getting his Associate's degree in Chicago, we were just at the kitchen table discussing about going back to school, and I was like, no, I have no intentions on going back," says Carolyn.

Concordia University Texas offered Jalen a spot on the basketball team and after touring the school, he decided it was a perfect fit.

"I had a full ride to a school out west of Chicago, and after I graduated with my associates, you know, being in Austin, closer to home, big environment, easier to market. And I took a tour and fell in love here instantly. The environment, everybody that I've met so far, great place," says Jalen.

Dig deeper:

Jalen and his mom went through a lot together growing up, so he thought, why not go to college together? While it was a challenge going back to college full-time, Carolyn says it was rewarding.



"It's a huge accomplishment. Like I said, I'm so proud of us. There's been times I call Jalen like I'm tired. I'm mentally, physically, emotionally drained,' says Carolyn.



With the support of their family Carolyn and Jalen graduated from Concordia University Texas with a Bachelor's in business administration.



"Seeing the result of everything I've done as an accomplishment, especially with my mom coming up too. Seeing everything that she had to go through, seeing everything she did. Just a moment of a lifetime," says Jalen.

Seeing the sacrifices his mother made pushed him to be the best student athlete he could be.

"This is one of those moments that just doesn't happen. A lot of people are able to see a lot before them and me being able to do this with my mom and, you know, the relationship that we have, being able to grow up with each other basically. Again, it's more than a lifetime," says Jalen.

Those who couldn't see the big moment, were there in spirit and Jalen and Carolyn paid tribute with their cap decorations.

"This is our other family members, our uncle Bub and granddad. And it's just, my granddad was a huge Cowboys fan. So, this is my grandpa, Kaderka, here. And it's just our crosses, because God has us where we are today. And so, I also have their picture, so they will be walking with me as well as Jalen," says Carolyn.

What they're saying:

Being the first in their family, Carolyn and Jalen hope their story inspires others.

"I just hope that the rest of our younger generation can follow behind us and just make it happen. And we actually have a cousin that attends Concordia also for softball. "So she's following behind us, so definitely makes us proud," says Carolyn.

What's next:

What’s next for Carolyn? She says she's not stopping at the Bachelor's degree.

Her next challenge could be a Master's degree; she is taking a further step towards her education.

The Source: Information from interviews with Carolyn Kaderka and Jalen Kaderka.







