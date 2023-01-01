Motorcycle crash leaves 1 critically injured in Webberville

A motorcycle crash in Webberville has left one adult critically injured New Year's Day.

Crews with ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the crash in the 20700 block of FM 969 near Webberwood Way at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 1.

Medics performed CPR on one adult who was then transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:26 p.m., there were extended road closures around the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.