1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Austin; expect continued road closures: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in southeast Austin Sunday evening, according to ATCEMS.
EMS posted on social media that medics were at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and William Cannon Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m. giving CPR to a patient after a motorcycle crash.
They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials are investigating the incident; drivers should expect continued closures in that area.