Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:54 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Gillespie County, Gillespie County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM CDT, Blanco County, Gillespie County, Blanco County, Gillespie County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:55 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:41 PM CDT until SUN 8:45 PM CDT, Milam County, Bell County, Bell County, Milam County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Blanco County, Gillespie County, Burnet County, Llano County, Blanco County, Burnet County, Gillespie County, Llano County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 4:53 PM CDT until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Milam County, Bell County, Bell County, Milam County

1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Austin; expect continued road closures: ATCEMS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in southeast Austin Sunday evening, according to ATCEMS.

EMS posted on social media that medics were at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and William Cannon Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m. giving CPR to a patient after a motorcycle crash.

They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating the incident; drivers should expect continued closures in that area.