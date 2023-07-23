Motorcycle crash in Travis County leaves 1 person dead

A motorcycle crash in Travis County has left one person dead.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the incident involved two motorcycles, and it happened in the 19400 block of FM 1431 at around 8:45 a.m. on July 23.

Two people were hurt in the crash.

One person was taken a Round Rock hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

FM 1431 in the area was shut down as officials conducted the investigation.