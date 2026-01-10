Motorcyclist gets DWI after hit-and-run injures pedestrian in Harker Heights

article

The Brief A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian on IH 14 in Harker Heights. Police say the rider was intoxicated and fled before crashing again in Killeen. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.



Harker Heights police have arrested a motorcyclist who allegedly hit and badly injured a pedestrian Friday night.

The motorcyclist has been accused of driving while intoxicated.

What we know:

The incident happened on IH 14 near FM 2410 around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the victim had pulled off onto the shoulder due to a flat tire, and was struck by the motorcyclist while inspecting the tire. The crash left the victim with serious injuries, and also damaged both vehicles.

The motorcyclist continued south on 14, police say, and was eventually found in Killeen, where they had reportedly crashed a second time.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The victim is being treated in Temple for their injuries.

What we don't know:

The suspect had not been identified at the time of publishing.