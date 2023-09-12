Motorcyclist hit, killed in North Austin; suspect at large

A person is dead after a hit-and-run in North Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Sept. 9, around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 10500 block of North MoPac Expressway SB.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a pick-up truck crashed into the guardrail, sending debris across the roadway. A motorcycle then hit some of the debris causing it to fall, leaving the motorcyclist on the roadway.

A separate pick-up truck then hit the motorcyclist before leaving the scene without stopping. The motorcyclist died on scene.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.