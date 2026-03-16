Texas unveils new specialty license plates honoring veterans and first responders

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The Brief The 89th Texas Legislature authorized new license plate designs honoring elite military units, retired first responders, and charitable causes. New options include plates for U.S. Army Rangers, "Animal Friendly" sterilization initiatives, and Central Catholic High School alumni. Texans can purchase the new designs and select personalized character combinations through MyPlates or local county tax offices.



Texans will have several new ways to display their military service, professional background, and charitable support on their vehicles following the release of a new series of specialty license plates.

Personalized license plates

The new designs, authorized by the 89th Texas Legislature, include honors for elite military units, retired first responders, and animal welfare advocates. While the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) emphasizes that the primary purpose of any plate is public safety and vehicle identification, officials say the specialty program allows drivers to share their personal stories on the road.

What they're saying:

"Texas specialty license plates tell stories," TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia said in a statement. "Specialty plates also give Texans a way to express who they are and what they stand for."

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Honoring Veterans and First Responders

A significant portion of the 2026 rollout focuses on military and public service. The new offerings include:

U.S. Army Rangers: Dedicated plates for veterans of the elite U.S. Army Ranger units and the 75th Army Ranger Regiment.

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal: A plate specifically honoring recipients of the medal awarded for meritorious leadership and professional achievement among junior service members.

Retired Firefighters: A new design recognizing the years of commitment provided by retired members of the fire service.

Charitable and Educational Support

Beyond military honors, the state is introducing an "Animal Friendly" plate featuring the slogan "Spay. Neuter. Adopt." Proceeds from this specific plate are designated to support sterilization programs aimed at reducing pet overpopulation and euthanasia rates across the state.

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Educational pride is also represented with the addition of a Central Catholic High School plate, allowing alumni and students to display the school's "With Loyal Hearts" motto.

How to Apply

The TxDMV stated that residents can order these new designs through the state’s specialty vendor, MyPlates, or at their local county tax assessor-collector’s office. Many of the new designs are eligible for personalization, allowing drivers to select specific character combinations.

The TxDMV is responsible for vehicle titling, registration, and the licensing of motor vehicle dealers throughout the state.