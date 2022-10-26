Motorcyclist dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist has died after injuries they sustained in a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on October 20 in the 2300 block of South Capital of Texas Highway northbound.

Austin police say officers responded to the crash at around 3:17 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, including the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the hospital on October 21.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111.

Information can also be provided at the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.