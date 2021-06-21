Motorcyclist killed in crash on Capital of Texas Highway identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive.

Officials say 35-year-old Joseph Cable Barnes died in the June 12 crash when he ran a red light and collided with a 2015 silver Toyota Avalon. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.