Motorcyclist killed in North Austin crash identified

A motorcyclist struck and killed in a crash in North Austin in late May has been identified.

The Austin Police Department says that just after 1:30 p.m. May 26, officers responded to a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 8500 block of N. Mopac southbound.

APD says that a preliminary investigation and witness accounts indicate the motorcyclist, identified as 59-year-old Gregory William Trippe, possibly lost control, causing his motorcycle to fall.

A vehicle had attempted to veer out of the way, but crashed into Trippe, who died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 45th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 46 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 44 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths.