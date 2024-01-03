Not just Taco Bell: Mountain Dew Baja Blast hits US grocery store shelves in 2024

article

Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the fan-favorite drink once sold exclusively at Taco Bell, is hitting U.S. grocery stores nationwide and will be available throughout the entirety of 2024.

Baja Blast has been sold at retailers before, but never for a full year, PepsiCo, the parent company of Mountain Dew, said in an announcement this week. The beverage will be available in bottles and cans in a celebration of the drink’s 20th anniversary.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way," JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, said in a statement.

Customers who purchase a Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar, both in stores and at participating Taco Bell locations, can scan to collect coins for a chance to redeem Baja gear, accessories, electronics, a Taco Bell deal and more at the Baja Blast Shop at www.bajablast.com .

Additionally, Mountain Dew Baja Blast will have its "first-ever onscreen appearance" during Super Bowl LVIII in February, the company said.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast was first created as an exclusive Taco Bell flavor in 2004, and quickly became a fan-favorite fountain beverage at the chain. After years of pleas from fans, Mountain Dew launched the beverage a decade later in retail stores for a limited time.

Baja Blast has since had seasonal relaunches in stores, but 2024 will mark the first time the drink has been sold for a full year.

