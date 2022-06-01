Mountain lion safely removed after hunkering down in English classroom at Pescadero High School

A mountain lion was safely removed from a high school it had entered earlier on Wednesday morning, officials say. Despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe.

The 4 to 6-month-old big cat was removed from Pescadero High School by California Department of Fish and Wildlife crews.

The sheriff's office tweeted that everyone was safe at about 9:30 a.m. The update on the mountain lion's removal came at around 5 p.m. It is believed to be a male mountain lion. The cat will be taken to Oakland Zoo for evaluation and is expected to be released back into the wild.

Photos from the sheriff's office show the mountain lion was hunkered down in an English classroom by itself. And someone named Darlene shared another photo on Twitter of the big cat, saying she was there when the animal arrived at school.

The mountain lion looked calm, curled up on the rug near a chair and a desk; its head was turned backward toward the sunlight.

According to the Half Moon Bay Review, the mountain lion had run into the building and ended up hitting a glass door. A teacher ended up closing the classroom door of teacher Jose Perez, and trapped the animal inside.

Pescadero is 15 miles south of Half Moon Bay and located just off State Route 1.

Mountain lions are a semi-regular sight in this part of the San Francisco Bay Area, with the animals often running into people's backyards.

However, running into a classroom could be a first.

Pescadero High School is surrounded by open green fields and is located in a rural part of the county.

The last day of school is Thursday.

