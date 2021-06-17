MOWCTX needing more volunteers to meet seniors' needs

Meals on Wheels Central Texas says that they are in need of more volunteers to help when the organization resumes daily delivery in August.

MOWCTX says that it has added over 1,500 new clients since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased senior hunger, an increase in line with national and state trends.

MOWCTX is planning to go back to daily hot meal delivery starting on Monday, August 23. Daily hot meal deliveries had been suspended as part of the organization's effort to protect the health of its clients and volunteers during the pandemic.

MOWCTX in the meantime has been doing bi-weekly contactless deliveries of frozen and shelf-stable meals on Fridays since early last year. Each client receives two weeks' worth of meals.

MOWCTX says that its volunteers and staff will continue to use safety measures such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, and social distancing.

Meals provided by MOWCTX are planned and prepared under the supervision of a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). All meals provide a minimum of one-third of the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) and meet the most current USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans.