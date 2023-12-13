MRI mishap: Patient shoots herself in buttocks after magnet triggers handgun

article

A patient ended up shooting herself after her handgun accidentally fired while she was in an MRI machine, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The report said the incident happened back in June, but the report didn't indicate which hospital the incident occurred.

The FDA said a 57-year-old woman was brought in the magnet room. The handgun was attracted to the magnet, which caused it to fire.

The woman was shot in the right buttock area, the report said. However, the wound was described as small and superficial.

The unidentified patient is said to be doing well.

According to the report, the machine's manufacturer, GE, is investigating the incident.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.