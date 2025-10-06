Multi-car crash in Elgin leaves 2 dead

The Brief Two people are dead after a mutli-car crash in Elgin Police said the crash happened on Oct. 4 at the intersection of US 290 E and HWY 95 The two victims were not from Elgin



Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Elgin, police said.

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 4, around 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a multi-car crash at the intersection of US 290 E and HWY 95. It was reported to be a T-bone-type crash and several people were injured.

Three people from one car were taken to hospitals in Austin. Two of them later died from their injuries.

Police said the two victims are not from Elgin, and their identities have not yet been released.

This was Elgin's second deadly crash of 2025.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact Detective Dylan Judd at 512-285-5757 or dylan.judd@elgintexas.gov.