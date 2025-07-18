Smithville man arrested in multi-county narcotics bust: sheriff

The Brief Smithville man behind bars in Lee County after multi-county, multi-agency bust Investigators seized over $37K, cocaine, methamphetamine, and multiple guns



A Smithville man is behind bars in Lee County after a multi-agency, multi-county narcotics bust.

What we know:

Juan Carlos Macedo was booked into the Lee County Jail for first-degree felony manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Macedo's arrest stems from a months-long, multi-agency investigation into narcotics trafficking and money laundering across Lee, Washington and Bastrop counties. The investigation focused on a narcotics distribution network linked to several locations across Central Texas.

On July 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Constable Precinct 2, and the Brenham Police Department Crime Reduction Unit executed a coordinated search and arrest warrant in the 300 block of East Austin Street in Giddings.

At the same time, a second search warrant was executed at a residence in Smithville by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized:

$37,055 in U.S. currency believed to be drug proceeds

One ounce of cocaine

Four ounces of methamphetamine

Five handguns and one semi-automatic rifle

Two vehicles