Several people were hurt, including two children, in a crash in Manor.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on November 25 on the eastbound side of 290.

Officials say three vehicles collided near the intersection with FM 973.

Medics say one adult was critically injured and another adult and two children had serious injuries.

Altogether, six people were taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.