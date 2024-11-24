2 rescued from multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin

The Brief Two people were trapped following a multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin. AFD crews were able to extricate them. ATCEMS reported a total of four patients involved.



Austin fire crews rescued two people trapped due to a multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin Sunday morning.

The Austin Fire Department reported the crash in the area of Old Lockhart Road and E. Slaughter Lane, just east of Bluff Springs Road, at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 24.

A caller on scene reported two people were trapped, multiple vehicles were involved and one was on its side.

Fire crews were able to extricate the two trapped people.

ATCEMS reported a total of four patients involved: three adults and one child.

One adult was critically injured and taken to Dell Seton. Another adult and the child were transported with minor injuries.

The third adult suffered minor injuries, but refused transport, says ATCEMS.