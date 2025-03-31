Son of former Wilco judge pleads guilty to capital murder in shooting of his parents

article

The son of a former Williamson County district court judge has pled guilty to shooting and killing his parents at their Georgetown home last year.

47-year-old Seth Bryan Carnes pled guilty to capital murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case had been set for trial next week in the 277th District Court.

What they're saying:

"This guilty plea ensures that Seth Carnes is held accountable for his actions in this heartbreaking case," stated District Attorney Shawn Dick. "Judge Carnes and his wife Susan were beloved members of the community where they lived and served. The loss of their lives in this manner devastated not only their family but many within the community who loved and respected them. While nothing can undo the profound loss suffered by the family of Judge and Mrs. Carnes, this outcome brings a measure of justice and finality to a deeply tragic situation. We hope this resolution can offer some small degree of peace to the family members as they continue to heal."

What happened in January 2024?

The backstory:

Around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 8, a woman called 911 and said her father had shot her grandfather, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputies responded to the home in the 300 block of County Road 317, just outside Georgetown city limits.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Seth Carnes leaving the home and detained him. He allegedly told deputies he had just shot and killed his mother and father.

Deputies entered the home and found Alfred Carnes on the living room floor, a black shotgun and a spent shell casing in the kitchen area, and Susan Carnes in an upstairs bedroom in the converted garage.

Alfred Carnes had injuries to his left elbow, inner forearm and left side of his rib cage. Susan had bandages on and near the left shoulder and left collarbone area applied by EMS, says an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7 Austin in January 2024. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives spoke with Seth Carnes, who told them he didn't really know what happened, but he knew he had shot his mother and father with a shotgun he kept near his nightstand, said the affidavit.

Carnes told detectives he believed his mother was trying to put a sleeping pill in his mouth and he didn't want to take it, says the affidavit. He also said there was no other reason he shot his mother.

When asked why he shot his father, he said "I've just been looking for something and figured I would finish the job," said the affidavit.