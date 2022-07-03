Multiple agencies responding to structure fire near Florence

Several agencies are responding to a structure fire off Pecan Branch near Florence, according to Williamson County officials.

Williamson County Emergency Communications received reports of the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Fire departments from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado are Bartlett are assisting. The Texas A&M Forest Service, the Department of Public Safety, Williamson County Sheriff's Office as well as EMS and Emergency Management are also responding.

Authorities say DPS was notified that the fire had reached the fence line of the DPS training facility near Florence at 6:45 p.m.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread to 250 acres and is currently 5% contained as of 7:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Williamson County officials are asking the public not to fly drones in the area near the fire, as drones impede helicopter activity fighting the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates