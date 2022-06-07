Multiple agencies respond to structure, grass fire in Cedar Park

Cedar Park Fire responded to a structure and grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire was near the intersection of Toro Grande Blvd. and Whitestone Blvd. with multiple agencies working the incident.

Cedar Park police said traffic in the area was reduced to one eastbound lane on Whitestone at Toro Grande Blvd. due to the fire.

They said more road closures are possible as they monitor the situation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates