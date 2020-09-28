Multiple people reportedly hurt after plane crashes in Travis County

Officials say multiple people are reportedly hurt after a plane crashed in northwest Travis County. Three patients are involved, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Two STAR Flight helicopters have been requested to the scene.

Photo from Lago Vista Police Department from scene of plane crash in northwest Travis County on September 28, 2020. (Lago Vista Police Department)

Two patients have been transported from the scene, according to ATCEMS. One patient was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries by Lake Travis Fire Rescue. The other patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas by STAR Flight and that patient's condition has not been released.

The third patient was pinned inside the aircraft but has been extricated and is being taken to a hospital by STAR Flight.

The crash happened near FM 1431 and Tyler Trail, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates