Teen arrested, charged with murder for New Year's Day party shooting in North Austin

By
Published  January 8, 2026 1:37pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Teen arrested, charged with murder of another teen at a New Year's party in North Austin
    • He was apprehended by US Marshals in Pflugerville on Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting in North Austin on New Year's Day.

The shooting was Austin's first homicide of 2026.

What we know:

Alton Williams III was apprehended by US Marshals in Pflugerville on Jan. 7.

He's been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $200,000 bond and a misdemeanor from another county.

Alton Williams III (Austin Police Department)

The backstory:

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Austin police officers responded to a business park in the 7800 block of N. Lamar Boulevard, across from T.A. Brown Elementary School, for a shooting.

The caller reported someone had been shot in the chest.

When officers responded, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Atkinson, with trauma to his chest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation showed he had been at a party at the Austin Event Center in the business park. During the party, a disturbance happened, which resulted in Atkinson getting shot inside the venue.

Officials now believe Atkinson was shot while inside the venue where he was attending a party for New Year's Eve.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. 

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

