Murder plot at downtown Austin rap show leads to 2 arrests: affidavit

A plot to murder a rapper at a show in downtown Austin has led to the arrests of two men, according to court paperwork.

39-year-old Don Lee Bennett and 38-year-old Pierre Laday Jones were arrested on March 10.

Both are each facing a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jones is facing an additional harassment charge, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Court paperwork says the plot was uncovered when Jones, who was found in possession of a handgun despite being prohibited from having one, voluntarily told police that two of his associates were planning to kill another man that night.

One of his associates was identified as Bennett. The other was named in the affidavit but has not been arrested yet.

Jones told police that Bennett and the other associate were planning to attend the rap show near East Sixth Street, and made preparations with Jones to use his VIP access credentials for SXSW to attend, says the affidavit. According to Jones, the VIP access would exempt the two men from being searched at the door and allowing them to sneak in concealed weapons.

SXSW has contacted FOX 7 Austin and clarified that there is no such thing as VIP Access credentials at SXSW and Jones couldn't have used any SXSW credentials to get in to a non-SXSW show.

Jones said the two men wanted to kill the performer in order to prevent him from testifying in a court case. Bennett was allegedly going to pay Jones $450 to deliver the handgun to him at the concert venue.

Jones also told police he believed the two men were coming to downtown from Killeen, that they were armed and dangerous and had at least six firearms, including an AK-47.

Police arranged for Jones to set up a meeting with Bennett, but Jones said Bennett and the third suspect would likely "shoot at officers" if they attempted to apprehend them.

Bennett was later taken down by SWAT officers at the club on E. 6th Street and found with a handgun. Given he had a previous felony conviction for aggravated robbery, Bennett was arrested for unlawful possession, says the affidavit.

Police also uncovered several YouTube videos featuring Jones and the intended victim outlining an ongoing dispute between the two and harsh criticism of Bennett and Jones and their rap careers, indicating a possible motive for the shooting.

Editors' note: A previous version of this article identified the rap show as being affiliated with SXSW; however, SXSW told FOX 7 Austin that the event in question was not.