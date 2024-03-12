Woman speaks out after incident with naked intruder in south Austin

A woman who came home to find a naked intruder spoke to FOX 7 Austin.

The encounter eventually led to a two-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff on Thursday, March 7, on Merle Drive, near Ben White and Menchaca.

On March 7, Elena Doguet came home, and her dogs were barking and acting unusually.

"There was a naked man standing in my living room with a pipe and a lighter in his hands. It was pretty shocking," she said.

Police identified that man as 45-year-old Larry Robinson.

"He was obviously on drugs or, you know, having a mental health crisis or something," Doguet said. "He didn't really seem to take any notice of what I was doing. He started smoking from his pipe."

Larry Robinson (Austin Police Department)

Doguet says she put her property guard dog in a crate, called 911 and started talking to a dispatcher, but the line was disconnected.

She tried to open a window, but at first, it wouldn't open. She let her dog back out and says Robinson shoved a dog crate at her.

"It hit me, and I hit the wall and it kind of smashed my leg into the wall, and I got cut there," she said. "I heard him kick another dog or hit another dog that was loose in the house."

She called 911 again and says Robinson opened the bedroom door. Her personal protection dog started barking, and Robinson went back to the living room.

"I think just a different kind of level of fear kind of hit me, and I was able to get the window open just by force," she said.

Doguet fell backwards out of the window.

"I landed on my back, and I was looking up at him basically through the window. It was pretty surreal," she said.

RELATED: New details revealed about South Austin SWAT standoff with naked man

Police came, and a standoff ensued. Doguet drew a layout of her house for officers, noting that she had firearms and a venomous snake inside.

Robinson eventually surrendered.

"Honestly, maybe more terrifying realizing afterward that I had been stuck in a house with him than it actually was in the moment," Doguet said.

She says she's never seen the man before, and he likely came through the back door.

Doguet is still dealing with the cleanup process, only staying at the house some nights.

"There was urine throughout the house, the front hallway and on a blanket that he had dragged into a bathroom. He had also defecated in the bathtub. There were items of his that were left in the house," she said. "I'm certainly hyper-vigilant now, and I don't know that that will ever go away. You know, even the dogs are pretty traumatized from everything."

Doguet has lived in the area for about six years.

"Over the years of just consistent increases in crime in the area, our sense of security and safety was already diminished," she said.

She's also done activist work for the homeless community.

"The camping ban being reinstated, and the cleanups have been really detrimental to the progress of a lot of the homeless individuals in our area," she said. "I think that it's important that the city's focus is on mental health resources and drug rehabilitation programs and programs to help homeless individuals."

Doguet has set up a GoFundMe to help with cleanup expenses.

She says going forward, she plans to get a security system for her house. She encourages others to have a safety plan at home and to have an emergency savings fund.