Man arrested for arson after fire in Mustang Ridge

A man is under arrest for arson after a fire in Mustang Ridge.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., police were dispatched to a fire in the Mustang Mesa area, where they arrested a man who was walking away from the scene.

Officers say they were able to obtain a full confession from the suspect.

While this was happening, police say they were dispatched to another fire on Mustang Drive.

The house and back porch were engulfed in flames.

No one was home, but officers were able to rescue two dogs and two cats that were locked up in two separate bedrooms.