Deputies are investigating a deadly wreck in Mustang Ridge.

On Monday, around 5 p.m., police say a pickup truck and dump truck crashed in the 15900 block of Camino Real (SH-21).

Police say the first officer was on scene within 10 seconds and began rendering aid, but one person died at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the crash.