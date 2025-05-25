Mustang Ridge driver crashes car into construction equipment, flees scene
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Mustang Ridge police are looking for a female driver who crashed into a piece of construction equipment and then ran from the scene.
Mustang Ridge crash
(Courtesy: Mustang Ridge Police Department)
What we know:
The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted a photo of the car on social media.
The silver vehicle can be seen on top of a piece of construction equipment.
The department says the crash happened at Pike and Gunnison Grove Avenue, near Durango.
Witnesses told officers a female driver left the scene.
The vehicle was later impounded.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Mustang Ridge Police Department.