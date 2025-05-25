Expand / Collapse search

Mustang Ridge driver crashes car into construction equipment, flees scene

Published  May 25, 2025 2:26pm CDT
The Brief

    • Mustang Ridge police are seeking a female driver who crashed a silver car into construction equipment and then fled the scene.
    • The vehicle was found on top of the equipment at Pike and Gunnison Grove Avenue and has been impounded.
    • The cause of the crash remains unknown.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Mustang Ridge police are looking for a female driver who crashed into a piece of construction equipment and then ran from the scene.

What we know:

The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted a photo of the car on social media.

The silver vehicle can be seen on top of a piece of construction equipment.

The department says the crash happened at Pike and Gunnison Grove Avenue, near Durango.

Witnesses told officers a female driver left the scene.

The vehicle was later impounded.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Mustang Ridge Police Department.

