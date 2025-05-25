Mustang Ridge driver crashes car into construction equipment, flees scene

The Brief Mustang Ridge police are seeking a female driver who crashed a silver car into construction equipment and then fled the scene. The vehicle was found on top of the equipment at Pike and Gunnison Grove Avenue and has been impounded. The cause of the crash remains unknown.



Mustang Ridge police are looking for a female driver who crashed into a piece of construction equipment and then ran from the scene.

Mustang Ridge crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Mustang Ridge Police Department)

What we know:

The Mustang Ridge Police Department posted a photo of the car on social media.

The silver vehicle can be seen on top of a piece of construction equipment.

The department says the crash happened at Pike and Gunnison Grove Avenue, near Durango.

Witnesses told officers a female driver left the scene.

The vehicle was later impounded.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 512-801-0190.