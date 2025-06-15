Mustang Ridge police arrest driver for reckless driving

article

The Brief A man was arrested Sunday in Mustang Ridge for reckless driving, caught doing 93 mph in a 65 mph zone. He also faces a charge for not having a valid driver's license. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name.



A man was arrested for reckless driving in Mustang Ridge on Sunday.

Mustang Ridge reckless driving arrest

What we know:

Mustang Ridge police say they saw a man driving 93 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone on Camino Real near Williamson Road.

The male driver was arrested.

He was charged with reckless driving and for not having a driver's license.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.