Mustang Ridge police arrest driver for reckless driving
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - A man was arrested for reckless driving in Mustang Ridge on Sunday.
What we know:
Mustang Ridge police say they saw a man driving 93 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone on Camino Real near Williamson Road.
The male driver was arrested.
He was charged with reckless driving and for not having a driver's license.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Mustang Ridge Police.