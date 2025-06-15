Expand / Collapse search

Mustang Ridge police arrest driver for reckless driving

By
Published  June 15, 2025 1:29pm CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • A man was arrested Sunday in Mustang Ridge for reckless driving, caught doing 93 mph in a 65 mph zone.
    • He also faces a charge for not having a valid driver's license.
    • Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - A man was arrested for reckless driving in Mustang Ridge on Sunday.

Mustang Ridge reckless driving arrest

What we know:

Mustang Ridge police say they saw a man driving 93 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone on Camino Real near Williamson Road.

The male driver was arrested.

He was charged with reckless driving and for not having a driver's license.

What we don't know:

 The name of the suspect has not been released.                              

The Source: Information in this article comes from Mustang Ridge Police.

Travis CountyCrime and Public Safety