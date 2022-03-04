N. Lamar Boulevard to undergo street maintenance starting March 5

Austin Public Works crews will begin street maintenance on North Lamar Boulevard starting March 5.

Crews will be doing a mill and overlay treatment between Morrow Street and Airport Boulevard in North Austin and will only take place on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., says Austin Public Works.

Construction is expected to be completed over six weekends. Schedules are projected as accurately as possible but are subject to change due to the nature of construction and weather.

Crews will be working on North Lamar Boulevard between Morrow Street and Airport Boulevard on Saturdays for at least the next six weekends. (Austin Public Works)

This preventative maintenance treatment consists of installing an interlayer seal and placing new asphalt. New pavement markings will follow the asphalt placement, says Austin Public Works.



The street will remain accessible at all times in both directions, with partial lane closures in effect during construction. Austin Public Works is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be mindful of all work zone traffic signs, cones and flaggers. Drivers are also reminded to proceed slowly and be cautious of construction workers.

To learn more about Austin's Road Resurfacing Programs, residents can go online or call 3-1-1.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter