Narcan to be distributed to all Austin ISD campuses

At Thursday’s AISD school board meeting, members approved an addition to the health and wellness policy that will allow for Narcan to be distributed across the district.

Narcan doses will be passed out to school nurses starting Friday.

"We want to be aware of these situations, get ahead of the kids and parents and hopefully not have any more deaths occur," said Health Services Director Alana Bejarano.

Bejarano is referring to what happened within Hays CISD this summer. Four students reportedly died from fentanyl overdoses.

The deaths prompted the school district to launch an educational website and put Narcan in schools.

RELATED STORY: Close to 10,000 doses of naloxone received by Travis County to distribute

"Unfortunately, Hays County has really been affected by those tragic deaths, so we’re just taking a note from them," said Bejarano.

Bejarano said they have not seen any confirmed cases of fentanyl overdoses involving AISD students.

At AISD, each high school will have four doses on hand, middle schools will have two and elementary schools will have one.

School district police officers already carry their own Narcan.

The plan is just one piece of a larger opioid awareness campaign that was launched recently to address a growing problem.

Part of that awareness campaign will include making online resources available and having AISD police officers host presentations.

In September, Lake Travis ISD’s school board also voted to amend local policy to allow the district to have Narcan on hand.