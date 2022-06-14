Celebrating National Bourbon Day at Garrison Brothers Distillery

June 14 is National Bourbon Day and what better place to celebrate than at the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas located just up the road from Austin in Hye.

Garrison Brothers Distillery was founded by Dan Garrison in 2006 and introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010. The distillery is one of the first distilleries in America, outside of Kentucky, producing authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey and only bourbon whiskey.

In 2021, Garrison Brothers earned top honors at the 39th annual San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge taking home seven awards including two Double Golds, one for its Small Batch 2020 which scored 97 points, the highest rating given to any non-wine spirit in the competition, and another for Balmorhea 2020.

The distillery's bourbon is sold in 38 states and in four countries. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon.

All bottling happens in Hye and fans of Garrison Brothers bourbon can take part in the distillery process by signing up to volunteer. It might be a minute before you can participate though as the waitlist to volunteer to bottle is over 15,000.

Garrison Brothers also created a charitable organization called Good Bourbon for a Good Cause in 2018. It's mission is to change the world through the power of bourbon and directly fundraisers for local, immediate, and national causes.