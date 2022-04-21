National Museum of the Pacific War hosts special screening of 'To What Remains'
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg hosted a special screening of the film ‘To What Remains.’
The film follows Project Recover's efforts to find and return the thousands of veterans who are still missing in action.
Project Recover has been on the mission to locate MIA veterans for 29 years. President of Project Recover, Derek Abbey, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the film and the group's mission.
