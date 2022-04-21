Expand / Collapse search

National Museum of the Pacific War hosts special screening of 'To What Remains'

By
Published 
Care Force
FOX 7 Austin

National Museum of Pacific War hosts special screening of 'To What Remains'

The film documents the search for American veterans missing in action by the group Project Recover.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg hosted a special screening of the film ‘To What Remains.’ 

The film follows Project Recover's efforts to find and return the thousands of veterans who are still missing in action. 

Project Recover has been on the mission to locate MIA veterans for 29 years. President of Project Recover, Derek Abbey, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the film and the group's mission.