Nearly 1,000 pounds of meth, fentanyl found hidden in Phoenix man's RV at Arizona border: CBP

article

A Phoenix man was arrested after authorities say nearly 880 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 110 pounds of suspected fentanyl were found hidden inside an RV at the Arizona-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers searched the 47-year-old man's 2008 Roadmaster RV when he was trying to re-enter the United States at the Lukeville Port of Entry on the morning of Feb. 14.

"Following a positive alert by a CBP narcotics detections canine to a scent it is trained to detect, the search led to the discovery of 129 packages of drugs hidden within the roof mounted A/C unit," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. "The drugs were determined to be a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl, worth nearly $4.4 million dollars."

The suspect was turned over to Homeland Security. His name was not released.

"Our CBP officers remain focused on their mission of protecting our nation’s borders and keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our communities," Port Director Peter Bachelier said.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters