Nearly 70% of Travis county residents vaccinated, says APH

Austin Public Health says it will come very close to its goal of protecting 70% of residents 12 years and older with at least one dose of vaccine by the Fourth of July. APH says to achieve the goal approximately 4,000 individuals will need to be vaccinated over the holiday weekend.

APH says while there are pockets of communities in Austin-Travis County that are still under 50% of vaccine-eligible residents with at least one dose of vaccine, APH and Travis County will continue to use focused outreach and vaccination strategies to help reduce disparities and further protect our community.

"Even as we get close to 70% first doses, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is not over," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "COVID, and especially the new Delta variant, pose a serious threat to the health of our unvaccinated and partially vaccinated community. We all need to encourage our family, friends, and coworkers to get vaccinated to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases. For those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they should continue to follow the 3 W’s – wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance."

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 69.62% of Travis County residents 12+ have received their first dose of the vaccine while 60.37% are fully vaccinated. Cases within Travis County have plateaued over the last several weeks holding around 8 new admissions over a 7-day moving average.

"Existing vaccinations are still more than 90% effective in keeping individuals safe," Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup said. "Knowing this, we continue our work with partners and community leaders to address barriers preventing individuals from getting the vaccine. It is more important than ever to have these discussions around vaccinations and why they are so important for families and our community in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19."

APH says Travis County is one of the leading counties in Texas in reaching the 70% mark and is a direct result of close partnerships among APH, Travis County, hospitals, and numerous community and non-profit organizations. APH and Travis County say they will continue towards the 70% first dose goal, as well as continue to focus on reaching the next milestone of 70% of eligible residents FULLY vaccinated by Labor Day.

"We have worked tirelessly as a community to get shots into arms, and now we can celebrate together that we are on the cusp of achieving a 70% vaccination rate," said Mayor Steve Adler. "We also know there are areas in our community that has not received their first shot that we need to reach our vaccination and health goals. Science shows the delta variant strain of the virus is a real threat, especially for those who remain unvaccinated or have only received one dose of the vaccine. We urge everyone who is not vaccinated or with only one shot to make a plan to get vaccinated."

APH says as a reminder, COVID-19 vaccinations are free, and do not require insurance or identification. Vaccines.gov can help locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines. You can also text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish) to see where the closest vaccination sites are located to your neighborhood. For additional COVID-19 information and updates, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

