“Let’s Stick Together” initiative launched to increase vaccinations

A new initiative has been launched to try and get Travis County to a 70% first-dose vaccination rate by the Fourth of July, and 70% of residents fully vaccinated by Labor Day.

"Let’s Stick Together" was launched by Central Health, in partnership with Austin Public Health (APH), Travis County, and CommUnityCare Health Centers. The initiative includes new mobile vaccines and incentive programs.

Through the initiative, the City of Austin and Travis County will be launching a new calendar and interactive map that will show daily mobile pop-up vaccination sites focused on communities with lower vaccination rates. APH launched a new online form that community groups can use to request a pop-up vaccine clinic at specific locations.

Additionally, Central Health is paying providers to vaccinate patients in high-risk communities, and offering incentives to patients who get vaccinated, including gift cards and branded t-shirts.

The following organizations are contributing to and participating in the "Let’s Stick Together, Central Texas/Vacunémonos y Juntémonos, Central Texas" Campaign:

1. Central Health

2. CommUnityCare

3. Sendero

4. Austin Public Health

5. Travis County

6. Ascension Seton

7. Austin I.S.D.

8. Baylor Scott & White

9. Capital Metro

10. Del Valle I.S.D.

11. Integral Care

12. Lone Star Circle of Care

13. People’s Community Clinic

14. St. David’s HealthCare

15. St. David’s Foundation

16. The University of Texas at Austin, including UT Health Austin, Dell Medical School, UT School of Nursing, and University Health Services

17. United Way for Greater Austin

