Nebo Mountain Fire in Gillespie County burns over 1K acres

The Brief The Nebo Mountain Fire in Gillespie County has been contained The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire burned 1,160 acres With dry conditions stretching across Central Texas and much of the state, officials are now urging that caution is the best tool to keep another wildfire from striking



The Nebo Mountain Fire in Gillespie County is now 100 percent contained.

Crews from across the state battled the 1,160-acre fire in north Gillespie County.

The backstory:

Fire officials have labeled it as the Nebo Mountain Fire, located 16 miles north of Fredericksburg, spanning from Exxon Road to Legion Creek Road.

Multiple fire crews were involved with the fire’s containment, including Fredericksburg Fire/EMS Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as agencies from across the county, region, state, and country. Crews from the state of Utah were seen by FOX 7 assisting with the fire.

As of Wednesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the fire was 100% contained. This comes after crews battled the flames for well over 24 hours after the fire was first sighted on Tuesday afternoon around 2:17 PM.

For local fire units, assistance from state and regional crews made all the difference in the fire’s containment.

"Our local crews have great equipment, we have great personnel, but a fire the size and scope of this one at Nebo Mountain, you just can’t fight at a local level," says Sean Doerre, with Fredericksburg Fire & EMS.

On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service used aerial units to attack certain points of the wildfire.

"Without that air attack and the ground crew that they brought in, this could have been a much worse situation," says Doerre.

In total, 100 crew members were estimated to be on the ground battling the flames, with it being reported that none of the fire spread outside established containment zones. Two outbuildings were lost in the fire, but no evacuation orders were given for the surrounding areas.

Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones also issued a declaration of disaster, authorizing necessary emergency actions, including road closures and controlled access. The declaration also strongly discouraged all hot works, including grinding, cutting with a torch, and welding.

Dig deeper:

With dry conditions stretching across Central Texas and much of the state, officials are now urging that caution is the best tool to keep another wildfire from striking.

"The conditions are ripe for another wildfire to break up, so anything that could cause a spark we want them to avoid," says Doerre.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26, with north winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A dry cold front arriving Thursday will shift winds to the north and further increase fire danger, with no precipitation expected.