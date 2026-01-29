New autonomous grocery store is coming to North Austin

The Brief ‘Goods’ is a new autonomous grocery store coming to North Austin Orders are filled inside a rapid fulfillment center by shoppers, then loaded into robots and sent through an underground delivery system straight to your car Goods officially rolls out on Valentine's Day



You’ve heard of autonomous cars, but now an autonomous grocery store is coming to Austin.

A new high-tech drive-thru promises to get your groceries to your car within two minutes.

For some, going to the grocery store can feel like a chore with the parking, the lines, and the wait. But now, there's another option for getting groceries quickly.

What is ‘Goods’?

What they're saying:

"Goods is pickup and delivery at the grocery store. Our goal is to make the fastest and most cost-effective pick-up delivery grocery experience in Austin," said Goods co-founder, Garrett McCurrach.

An Austin-based robotics company is behind the new autonomous grocery store in North Austin. It starts with a mobile order on the "Goods" app where you can shop for items from milk, to produce, to dog food, and toilet paper.

"Anything you'd see at a normal grocery store," said McCurrach.

Goods co-founder Garrett McCurrach says the magic happens behind the scenes. Orders are filled inside a rapid fulfillment center by shoppers, then loaded into robots and sent through an underground delivery system straight to your car.

"The technology is great, the robots are kind of fun, but the real impact that we want to make is giving people just the opportunity to fit grocery pickup into their lives," said McCurrach.

So, what makes it different from pickup options? Goods says your order arrives at your car faster than most people find parking.

"When you go to the grocery store to do pickup, you have to specify a window. That window is usually a few hours down the road. And then you are kind of on their schedule to go pick it up. What we wanted to allow people to do was to use our app, to submit an order, know that that order is going to be ready within two minutes of putting it in, and then just come pick it up any time," said McCurrach.

And if you need items from multiple stores, "We have a feature called multi-cart. So, once a day at 3 p.m., as long as you get your order before 3 p.m., we actually go to other grocery stores and shop for specialty items. So, items from Costco or the grocers. We will go shop those, everyone's order all at once, bring them in," said McCurrach.

The company says the delivery will also be available through services like DoorDash and Instacart with plans for drone delivery in the future.

Goods officially rolls out on Valentine's Day.

