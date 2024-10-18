New Braunfels Applebee's shooting: 3 suspects arrested

The Brief 3 suspects arrested in connection with Oct. 1 shooting at New Braunfels Applebee's Shooting killed a man and hospitalized a woman Additional or enhanced charges may be pending against all three suspects, police say



Three men are now in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at a New Braunfels Applebee's earlier this month.

20-year-old Justin Xavier Sherard, 20-year-old Jacob Rowser, and 20-year-old Richard Rosas all now face charges for the shooting that killed 19-year-old Chance Herron and hospitalized a woman.

The New Braunfels Police Department says around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 1, Herron was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Applebee's in the 900 block of the North I-35 frontage road. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized, but has since been released.

New Braunfels police detectives were able to identify three suspects:

Justin Xavier Sherard (Comal County Jail)

Sherard, of New Braunfels, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the NBPD Street Crime Unit and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Comal County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Richard Rosas (Comal County Jail)

Rosas, of Converse, turned himself in on Oct. 18 to the Comal County Jail. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Rosas with bond set at $500,000.

Rowser, of Converse, was arrested on Oct. 8 in Alabama by U.S. Marshals and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He currently remains in custody in Alabama pending extradition.

This case remains an active investigation and additional or enhanced charges may be pending against all three suspects.