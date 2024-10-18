Expand / Collapse search

New Braunfels Applebee's shooting: 3 suspects arrested

Published  October 18, 2024 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three men are now in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at a New Braunfels Applebee's earlier this month.

20-year-old Justin Xavier Sherard, 20-year-old Jacob Rowser, and 20-year-old Richard Rosas all now face charges for the shooting that killed 19-year-old Chance Herron and hospitalized a woman.

The New Braunfels Police Department says around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 1, Herron was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Applebee's in the 900 block of the North I-35 frontage road. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized, but has since been released.

New Braunfels police detectives were able to identify three suspects:

Justin Xavier Sherard (Comal County Jail)

  • Sherard, of New Braunfels, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the NBPD Street Crime Unit and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Comal County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Richard Rosas (Comal County Jail)

  • Rosas, of Converse, turned himself in on Oct. 18 to the Comal County Jail. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Rosas with bond set at $500,000.
  • Rowser, of Converse, was arrested on Oct. 8 in Alabama by U.S. Marshals and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He currently remains in custody in Alabama pending extradition.

This case remains an active investigation and additional or enhanced charges may be pending against all three suspects.