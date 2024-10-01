2 found shot in Applebee's parking lot in New Braunfels

The Brief 2 people found shot in vehicle in Applebee's parking lot in New Braunfels 1 in stable condition, 1 in critical but stable condition



The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot in a vehicle in an Applebee's parking lot.

The incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the 900 block of I-35 North frontage road.

Police responded and found the two victims, described as a 19-year-old man from New Braunfels and a 20-year-old from Comal County, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene. Both victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

New Braunfels PD says the male victim is in critical but stable condition and the female victim is in stable condition.

Police searched the area where the shooting happened but did not locate any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident, including the identity of a suspect, is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.