New Braunfels man arrested after downtown drive-by shooting injures three

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The Brief A 25-year-old man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in downtown New Braunfels early Sunday that left three people injured. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier physical fight, with the two male victims being the intended targets and a female victim an uninvolved bystander. Josiah Anthony Arevalo surrendered to police and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; all three victims are currently in stable condition.



A New Braunfels man is behind bars after a drive-by shooting in the city’s downtown district left three people injured early Sunday morning.

Drive-by shooting in New Braunfels

What we know:

New Braunfels police were called to reports of multiple gunshots in the 100 block of North Seguin Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find two men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

Police provided immediate medical aid until New Braunfels Fire & EMS arrived. A 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both residents of New Braunfels, were taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. A 27-year-old New Braunfels man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. All three victims are reported to be stable, but their conditions have not been released.

A preliminary investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division revealed that the two male victims had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect earlier in the night.

According to police, the suspect entered a vehicle, located the two men walking downtown, and fired several rounds from a handgun while driving away. Investigators believe the men were the intended targets, while the female victim was an uninvolved bystander.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Josiah Anthony Arevalo of New Braunfels, left the scene before officers arrived. Police later established contact with Arevalo, who surrendered to authorities without further incident.

Arevalo was booked into the Comal County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains active, and authorities noted that additional charges may be filed.