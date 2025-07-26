New Braunfels officers fatally shoot suspect who allegedly lunged with weapon

article

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by New Braunfels officers after allegedly lunging at them with a weapon. The incident occurred Saturday at the Sage Apartments on West San Antonio Street following a disturbance call. The suspect's identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin; no officers were injured.



A suspect is dead after New Braunfels officers say he lunged at them with a sharp weapon on Saturday.

New Braunfels officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers arrived to the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street around 4:15 p.m., where they were called for a disturbance at the Sage Apartments.

The PD says in their release that they contacted the man and woman involved in the disturbance, at which point the man allegedly lunged at officers with a sharp weapon. Officers then shot the suspect.

Life-saving measures were attempted for the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as a 33-year-old Spring, Texas, resident.

No other injuries were reported.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated, as per standard procedure, the department said.

What we don't know:

The name of the man who was shot has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the release says.

The identity of the woman involved in the disturbance call was not released.