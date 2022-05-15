Police investigating fatal drowning at Guadalupe River in New Braunfels

New Braunfels Police and New Braunfels Fire Department received a call regarding a possible drowning at approximately 6:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Authorities were called to the banks of the Guadalupe River in the 1400 block of Gruene Road.

Police say a 28-year-old male from Mexico had been swimming in the river in the area of the Gruene River Bridge. He went under the water and did not initially resurface.

Upon arrival, first responders were able to locate the male and pull him from the water after he was under for approximately 20 minutes. All life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, say police.

Tom Clark, Comal County Justice of the Peace for Pct. 1, has ordered an autopsy. The drowning appears to be accidental and foul play is not suspected.

Police say the man's identity is being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.