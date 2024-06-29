Woman steals car from New Braunfels gym, uses victim's credit card: police

The New Braunfels Police Department is looking for a woman they say stole another patron's property at a Planet Fitness, including their car and credit card.

On June 3, the woman entered the gym, located in the 1600 block of I-35 South, entered the women's locker room and stole property from another person, including car keys and identifying information.

The woman then left the gym and drove away in the victim's car, which was later found in the parking lot of a Walmart in Schertz. The suspect then used the victim's credit card to make purchases.

The woman was seen on surveillance video at the Walmart leaving with a man in a white Chevrolet Traverse.

The woman has a tattoo on her left arm that says "you're enough" and another on her inner left wrist of the outline of the state of Texas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (New Braunfels Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the P3 Tips app available on iOS and Android.